missing person

Woman, 86, Missing Since Saturday in Randolph; Police Ask for Surveillance Footage

Marie Laure Depestre was last seen in a yellow V-neck sweater, black pants and black slide sandals in black socks

By Asher Klein

Randolph Police Department

An 86-year-old woman has been missing from Randolph, Massachusetts, since Saturday, police said Sunday, asking for the public's help in finding her.

Marie Laure Depestre has memory loss, according to the Randolph Police Department. She wandered away from her home on Decelle Drive Saturday afternoon.

Police dogs are being used as part of the search, police said, but they asked anyone in the area with security or doorbell cameras to check them to see if someone fitting Depestre's description is visible.

She is about 5-foot-7 and around 130 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in a yellow V-neck sweater, black pants and black slide sandals in black socks.

Depestre has gone missing before, police said. She speaks Haitian Creole.

Anyone with information about Depestre or her whereabouts was asked to call police at 781-963-1212.

