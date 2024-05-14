Woman accused of hitting boyfriend with vehicle, kicking bystander who tried to help

A woman is accused of purposely hitting her boyfriend with a car and then attacking a bystander who tried to help the man as he bled from the head in Auburn, Massachusetts, police said Tuesday.

Angela Phaneuf is facing charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a household member, assault and battery, OUI - liquor and OUI - drugs.

According to Auburn police, officers were called to Homestead Avenue Monday around 12:30 p.m. for reports of person hit by a car. When they arrived they found what they described as a "chaotic" scene, with a man on the ground next to a vehicle, bleeding from the head and in severe pain.

Witnesses told police that a woman, later identified as Phaneuf, purposely hit the man after an argument. She then kicked a bystander who was trying to help the victim, witnesses said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Phaneuf was taken into custody at the scene. Police said she later told detectives that she was in a long-term dating relationship with the victim and that she'd been drinking alcohol and using drugs earlier in the day.

Phaneuf was held on $5,000 cash bail following her arraignment in Worcester District Court on Tuesday. She is due back in court on July 10.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.