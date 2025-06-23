Hearing postponed again for woman accused of posing as Boston student. Here's what we know

The case of a woman accused of posing as a Boston high school student for years was scheduled for a hearing Monday morning, but that hearing has now been postponed until next week.

Thirty-two-year-old Shelby Hewitt is accused of enrolling in three Boston high schools from 2021-2023 , all while working for the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families. She was arrested in June of 2023 and is now facing forgery and fraud charges.

A lobby conference to discuss a potential change of plea was scheduled for 9 a.m. in Suffolk Superior Court, but before it got started the court said it had been postponed until June 30. The case is scheduled for trial early next year.

Hewitt has pleaded not guilty and her lawyer says she has a history of mental illness.

Back in December of 2024, Hewitt appeared in court with her lawyer, who immediately requested a sidebar with the judge. Hewitt sat quietly in court, visibly shaking, as the lawyers and the judge spoke in private.

After just a few minutes, the judge said the hearing had been continued for one day, with Hewitt scheduled to return to court the following day. That hearing was later taken off the case list and no updates have been given since that time.

Prosecutors had said the continuance back in December was to see if the case could potentially be resolved by a plea deal. They said the two sides were working on trying to reach a plea.

Hewitt refused comment as she left court following the December hearing.