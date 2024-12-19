Massachusetts

Woman accused of posing as Boston student to appear in court

The hearing is set for 9 a.m. in Suffolk Superior Court

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

The woman accused of posing as a Boston student is expected in court on Thursday.

Thirty-two-year-old Shelby Hewitt is accused of enrolling in three Boston high schools from 2021-2023 -- all while working for the state Department of Children and Families.

She was arrested in June of 2023 and is now facing forgery and fraud charges.

Hewitt has pleaded not guilty and her lawyer says she has a history of mental illness.

Thursday's hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. in Suffolk Superior Court.

