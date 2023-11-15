Woman accused of pretending to be Boston student indicted on multiple charges

The woman wanted on charges she posed as a student at three different high schools in Boston has been indicted on multiple charges on Wednesday.

Shelby Hewitt was indicted on forgery, common law forgery, uttering, larceny over $1200, ID theft, and false claims to employer charges.

She is scheduled to be arraigned in Boston Superior Court on December 12.

Hewitt initially turned herself in at a court in July, where her lawyer said she has a history of mental illness.

She didn't speak as she faced charges including identity fraud and forgery at Boston Municipal Court, nor did the 32-year-old answer questions about the allegations — the former Massachusetts Department of Children and Families worker is accused of faking paperwork and passing herself off as a teenager to attend three Boston Public High Schools – Jeremiah Burke, Brighton and English.

It was her first time in court over the alleged fraud, which was unveiled June 14, when a man came to English High School, claiming he was withdrawing his daughter over bullying, and the school discovered an error in her paperwork and notified police. Hewitt fidgeted with her hands during parts of the proceeding and at once point appeared to cry.

The Massachusetts Board of Registration of Social Workers is now investigating Shelby Hewitt, the Department of Public Health confirmed. Students and parents say they feel betrayed and unsafe.

An arrest warrant was issued for Hewitt on June 27. Her lawyer explained that Hewitt was in residential treatment before turning herself in on Monday.

"This is a young lady that has severe mental health challenges and she has been dealing with it on a life-long basis, it is well documented and she is continuing to deal with it," said her lawyer, Timothy Flaherty.