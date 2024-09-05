Woman accused of slashing 3 people with box cutter in Providence

Three people were slashed with a box cutter Wednesday night in Providence, Rhode Island, NBC affiliate WJAR reported.

The attack happened on Broad Street. Police reportedly said that an intoxicated woman was walking when she got into an argument, allegedly pulling out the blade and slashing three people.

All three of the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman, whose name was not immediately released, is in custody.