New Bedford

Woman accused of trying to drive car into New Bedford federal building

Before allegedly trying to drive into the building, Jennifer Padilla is accused of attempting to light an American flag on fire inside

By Matt Fortin

WJAR

A woman allegedly tried lighting an American flag on fire inside a federal building in New Bedford, Massachusetts, before attempting to crash her car into the entranceway, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

Jennifer Judith Padilla, 26, of New Bedford, is facing multiple charges for the incident, which reportedly happened at around 11:15 a.m. Monday at the Hastings Keith Federal Building in Downtown New Bedford.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Authorities told WJAR that Padilla tried entering the building with an American flag and a container of gasoline and then tried lighting it on fire. Security officers stopped her, but then she got into her car and tried driving inside the building, WJAR reported.

One of the security officers was hit, but wasn't injured.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Padilla is now facing several charges, including assault by means of a dangerous weapon, destruction of property and attempted arson.

More South Coast news

Immigration May 8

Man detained by ICE in window-smashing incident set for release, lawyer says

New Bedford Apr 30

19-year-old found fatally shot in car in New Bedford

This article tagged under:

New Bedford
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us