Woman accused of trying to drive car into New Bedford federal building

A woman allegedly tried lighting an American flag on fire inside a federal building in New Bedford, Massachusetts, before attempting to crash her car into the entranceway, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

Jennifer Judith Padilla, 26, of New Bedford, is facing multiple charges for the incident, which reportedly happened at around 11:15 a.m. Monday at the Hastings Keith Federal Building in Downtown New Bedford.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Authorities told WJAR that Padilla tried entering the building with an American flag and a container of gasoline and then tried lighting it on fire. Security officers stopped her, but then she got into her car and tried driving inside the building, WJAR reported.

One of the security officers was hit, but wasn't injured.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Padilla is now facing several charges, including assault by means of a dangerous weapon, destruction of property and attempted arson.