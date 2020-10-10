Woman Allegedly Kicked, Spit on at MBTA Station: Transit Police

A person who allegedly kicked and spat on a woman at the JFK/UMass MBTA Station earlier this week is being sought by authorities.
The victim, a woman over the age of 60, says she was assaulted in the station on Tuesday around 5:15 p.m., according to Massachusetts Transit Police.
The attacker allegedly “piggybacked” behind her through a fare gate, then spit on her.
MBTA Police invite anyone who may know the whereabouts or identity of the individual to please contact their Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050.