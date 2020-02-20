Woman Allegedly Photographed Boys Partially Nude in School Bathroom

A 38-year-old Massachusetts woman is facing serious felony charges after she allegedly took photos or video of three partially nude boys inside a K-6 elementary school in Worcester last week.

Erin Scally of Holden was confirmed by students to be a behavioral therapist who works in the special education department at the Norrback Avenue School. Prosecutors allege that last Tuesday, Scally was observed by another adult taking a photo or video of herself and three boys using the urinals in the school bathroom, with their buttocks exposed.

Parents were shocked by the allegations.

"Oh my God, it's scary, that is scary, it really is scary because, you know, like my little one, he just runs around and you don't expect anybody to be videotaping him," said Norrback School parent Helen Gathingo. "So yeah, that's scary."

Investigators say the victims had no knowledge their photos were being taken while partially nude, but that Scally should have known the victims were underage and that the photos were inappropriate.

"People gravitate to where those situations can satisfy whatever their perversions are," said Jay Beard, who lives in a nearby community.

"There's always two sides to a story, but I hope – I don't know – I just hope it wasn't the real thing," Gathingo said.

Scally was released on $500 cash bail.

She has been ordered to stay away from the school and have no contact with children under 16.

She is due back in court on April 6.

NBC10 Boston reached out to the school for comment, but has not heard back.