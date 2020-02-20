Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Woman Allegedly Photographed Boys Partially Nude in School Bathroom

Erin Scally of Holden, a behavioral therapist working in the special education department of the Norrback Avenue School in Worcester, is accused of taking photos or video of three partially nude boys.

By Alysha Palumbo

By Alysha Palumbo

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A 38-year-old Massachusetts woman is facing serious felony charges after she allegedly took photos or video of three partially nude boys inside a K-6 elementary school in Worcester last week.

Erin Scally of Holden was confirmed by students to be a behavioral therapist who works in the special education department at the Norrback Avenue School. Prosecutors allege that last Tuesday, Scally was observed by another adult taking a photo or video of herself and three boys using the urinals in the school bathroom, with their buttocks exposed.

Parents were shocked by the allegations.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Malden 31 mins ago

After Failed Lamborghini Heist, Another Teen Is Arrested

dorchester 1 hour ago

2nd Arrest Made in Deadly Daylight Shooting in Dorchester

"Oh my God, it's scary, that is scary, it really is scary because, you know, like my little one, he just runs around and you don't expect anybody to be videotaping him," said Norrback School parent Helen Gathingo. "So yeah, that's scary."

Investigators say the victims had no knowledge their photos were being taken while partially nude, but that Scally should have known the victims were underage and that the photos were inappropriate.

"People gravitate to where those situations can satisfy whatever their perversions are," said Jay Beard, who lives in a nearby community.

"There's always two sides to a story, but I hope – I don't know – I just hope it wasn't the real thing," Gathingo said.

Scally was released on $500 cash bail.

She has been ordered to stay away from the school and have no contact with children under 16.

She is due back in court on April 6.

NBC10 Boston reached out to the school for comment, but has not heard back.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsWorcesterHoldenErin ScallyNorrback Avenue School
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us