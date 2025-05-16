Woman armed with BB gun, 2 knives arrested following home invasion

A New Hampshire woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly broke into a Hudson home while armed with a BB gun and two knives and threatened a homeowner.

Hudson police said 40-year-old Jessica Parker, of Nashua, is charged with burglary, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and two counts of felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Police said they received a call shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a woman inside a Greenfield Drive residence threatening to harm people inside. Officers responded and determined that the woman, identified as Parker, was not authorized to be on the property and was in possession of a BB pellet gun and two knives.

Parker was arraigned on Tuesday in Nashua District Court. No details on bail were released by police.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Police said their investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call 603-886-6011.