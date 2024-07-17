Milford

Woman arrested a day after stabbing in Milford, police say

Details on what allegedly happened in the stabbing on Monday were scarce in Wednesday's news release

By Staff Reports

Milford police at a crime scene on Monday, July 17, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

A woman suspected in a stabbing that nearly killed a person Monday in Milford, Massachusetts, was arrested a day later, police said.

Sandy Villeda Martinez faces charges of mayhem, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault to murder and obstruction of justice, Milford police said Wednesday in announcing her arrest.

Details on what allegedly happened in the stabbing were scarce in Wednesday's news release; Milford police had previously only confirmed a crime scene. They didn't share more on Wednesday about what they characterized as a "near fatal assault."

Villeda Martinez was arrested about 3:58 p.m. when she was pulled over near the intersection of Sumner and Dilla streets, police said.

The stabbing took place on Purchase Street, which was closed between Glines Avenue and Mechanic Street after 911 calls for an emergency that came in about 4 a.m. First responders found a male lying on the ground bleeding from a laceration and began providing medical aid, police had said Tuesday.

The male was flown in a medical helicopter to UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester, where he was in stable but serious condition.

This article tagged under:

Milford
