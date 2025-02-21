Woman arrested after being found passed out in car with child in back seat

A Boston woman is facing multiple charges after she was found passed out in a running car with a child in the back seat last weekend in Reading, Massachusetts.

Reading police said Noelle Tarrant, 41, of Jamaica Plain, was arrested Saturday and charged with a marked lanes violation, operating under the influence of alcohol, child endangerment, negligent operation, failure to stop for police and unlicensed operation.

Police said an officer observed a blue Mazda sedan that was stopped on the wrong side of Main Street around 2 a.m. on Feb. 15. They aproached in an attempt to make a motor vehicle stop and saw a child in the back seat, with the driver apparently passed out and the car still running.

The officers attempted to wake the driver, who then drove off toward Jacobs Way and Augustus Court. While driving away, the car went over a curb before pulling back onto the road and coming to a stop.

Officers approached the car again, and were able to stop it, identifying the driver as Tarrant, who had an expired license and a strong odor of alcohol coming from her. She was arrested without incident, and the child was released into the care of a family member.

Tarrant was arraigned in Woburn District Court on Tuesday. Police did not release any details about her bail conditions or when she is scheduled to return to court.