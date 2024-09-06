Woman arrested after hitting another woman with car at South Bay, police say

A woman has been arrested after allegedly hitting another woman with her car at the South Bay shopping center in Dorchester.

The incident happened Wednesday night. Officers responded just after 11 p.m. to find the victim in the backseat of another vehicle, suffering from cuts and scrapes. Blood was coming out of her mouth, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said.

The woman was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police the woman was hit and run over by a grey vehicle that dragged her. One described seeing the driver fight with the victim before getting in her car and hitting her.

The driver fled the scene, authorities say. Her 2010 Toyota Camry was found unoccupied and damaged on McDonough Way in South Boston.

The owner, 31-year-old Amina Wilcox of South Boston, was arrested at her home. She told police her children were with her during the incident, calling them "witnesses," prosecutors said.

Wilcox was arraigned Thursday at Boston Municipal Court in South Boston. She was released on personal recognizance, with a judge ordering her to stay away from the victim and adhere to GPS monitoring. Prosecutors say they had requested $10,000 cash bail.

"Information from the public is always beneficial in criminal investigations, and in this case taht information came from witnesses who remained on the scene and from the victim herself," Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement. "This victim has gone through a terrible ordeal and I wish her a full and speedy recovery."

Prosecutors say Wilcox is due back in court Oct. 29 for a pre-trial hearing. It was not immediately clear if she had an attorney.