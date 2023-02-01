Woman Arrested After Police Chase Through Several NH Towns

A woman was arrested late Tuesday night in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, after allegedly leading police on a chase that went through several towns.

The chase began in Farmington about 10:27, state police said. That's when a state trooper attempted to stop the Honda Civic for speeding and a registration violation.

The driver didn't pull over, leading the trooper down Route 153 through Farmington, Milton and Middleton. After swerving across lanes and driving unsafely, the car crashed into a snowbank in Wolfeboro, police said.

The driver, identified as 33-year-old Adriana Dion of Dover, New Hampshire, got out of the car but didn't comply with instructions, police said. She was ultimately arrested.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Dion now faces multiple charges, including felony counts of reckless conduct and criminal mischief as well as resisting arrest. She was released from jail and is due in court March 9; it wasn't immediately clear if she had an attorney who could speak to the charge.

State police asked anyone with information about the chase to contact the agency.