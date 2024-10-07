Woman arrested at airport 2 years after she scammed Cape Cod resident out of $46K

A 24-year-old woman was arraigned Friday for allegedly scamming a Cape Cod resident out of tens of thousands of dollars almost two years ago and then fleeing the country.

The Barnstable Police Department says Yuxin Fu, of Flushing, New York, was arrested on Sept. 23 as she tried to reenter the U.S. She was charged with larceny over $1,200 and receiving stolen property over $1,200.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

According to Barnstable police, the department received a report in December 2022 from a victim in Marstons Mills who had been instructed to transfer $46,000 into a “safe” government account.

The scammer allegedly posed as a member of the Drug Enforcement Administration and advised the victim that their social security number was linked to an investigation in Texas and that they had to transfer their account funds to the “safe” account to protect them from being seized.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

After several search warrants and follow-up investigations, a warrant was issued for Fu in June 2023 -- but she had already left the country and went to China the month before.

More than 16 months later, Fu attempted to reenter the U.S. on Sept. 23, 2024, at which point she was taken into custody at JFK International Airport in New York, and then transported to Massachusetts by Barnstable and state police detectives.

Fu was arraigned in Barnstable District Court on Oct. 4 and ordered held on $100,000 bail. Attorney information wasn't immediately available.

Officials say this prosecution was made possible by the partnership between the Barnstable Police Department, the United States Secret Service Cyber Fraud Task Force, Massachusetts State Police and the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office.