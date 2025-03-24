Woman arrested following weekend stabbing in Newburyport

A woman has been arrested following an early-morning stabbing in Newburyport, Massachustts, on Sunday.

Newburyport police said a 34-year-old woman from Newburyport, whose name they did not release, was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The arrest came after officers responded to a call for medical aid at a Newburyport residence around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, they found a 46-year-old man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to a Boston hospital by medical helicopter. No update on his condition was immediately available.

The woman charged in connection with Sunday's stabbing is expected to be arraigned in Newburyport District Court on Monday.

Police said the stabbing was an "isolated incident" and there is no threat to the general public.