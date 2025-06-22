New Hampshire

Woman arrested for drunken driving after early-morning crash in Hudson, NH

The crash occurred around 1 a.m. Saturday on Derry Street.

By Marc Fortier

Hudson NH Police

A woman was charged with drunken driving following an early-morning crash Saturday in Hudson, New Hampshire.

Hudson police and fire responded to the area of 321 Derry St. around 1 a.m. Saturday for a report of a motor vehicle crash. Their initial investigation determined that a Hyundai Elantra was driving northeast on Derry Street when it drove off the right shoulder of the road and onto the grass, striking a culver on the side of the road, which caused the car to roll over several times.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The driver of the Hyundai, identified as 35-year-old Ingrid Sherman, of Hudson, was taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Bedford with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police determined through their investigation that Sherman was driving under the influence and she was arrested at the scene and charged with driving while intoxicated. She was later released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Nashua District Court on July 3.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

More New Hampshire stories

New Hampshire 16 hours ago

Man hospitalized after police shooting at Manchester, NH hotel, attorney general says

New Hampshire Jun 21

Hypothermic hiker rescued from life-threatening conditions in White Mountains

New Hampshire Jun 21

Teen drowns in rough conditions on NH's Lake Winnipesaukee

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us