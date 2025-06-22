Woman arrested for drunken driving after early-morning crash in Hudson, NH

A woman was charged with drunken driving following an early-morning crash Saturday in Hudson, New Hampshire.

Hudson police and fire responded to the area of 321 Derry St. around 1 a.m. Saturday for a report of a motor vehicle crash. Their initial investigation determined that a Hyundai Elantra was driving northeast on Derry Street when it drove off the right shoulder of the road and onto the grass, striking a culver on the side of the road, which caused the car to roll over several times.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The driver of the Hyundai, identified as 35-year-old Ingrid Sherman, of Hudson, was taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Bedford with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police determined through their investigation that Sherman was driving under the influence and she was arrested at the scene and charged with driving while intoxicated. She was later released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Nashua District Court on July 3.