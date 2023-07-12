Woman arrested for DUI and damaging police car

A woman was arrested in Concord, New Hampshire on Tuesday night for driving under the influence and damaging a police car.

A trooper spotted a car traveling 100 mph in a 55mph zone having control issues on I-93 at around 11:38 p.m., authorities say.

The driver, identified as 46-year-old Lisa Marie Kroeger-Kangas, of Claremont, was placed under arrest, according to police.

While in the rear part of the police cruiser, Kroeger-Kangas, kicked out the right rear passenger side window, according to police.

She was charged with aggravated driving under the influence, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, and reckless operation.

She is expected to be appear at Concord District Court on July 12, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.