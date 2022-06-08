Local

Malden

Woman Arrested for Stealing Malden Police Cruiser

No one was injured in the police chase and the stolen Malden cruiser was not damaged, police said

A woman was arrested after allegedly stealing a police cruiser in Malden, Massachusetts.

When Malden police realized the cruiser was stolen, they issued an alert. The cruiser was seen driving erratically on the Zakim Bridge shortly before midnight, Massachusetts State Police said.

State police tried to stop the cruiser on I-93 by Mass Ave., but the driver took off. Troopers pursued the cruiser until she stopped at Victoria's Diner on Mass Ave in Boston.

The woman who was driving was taken into custody on scene. She was taken to the State Police-Tunnels Barracks for booking. State police did not immediately identify the woman.

Malden Police went to the scene to secure the cruiser. No one was injured and the cruiser was not damaged, police said.

