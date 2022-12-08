Woman Arrested for Theft After Failing to Deliver Packages

Nashua Police arrested a woman on Wednesday after she picked up packages and failed to deliver them.

Police say 23-year-old Rebecca Daigle, from Fitchburg, Mass., who worked for Amazon as a driver, picked up a load of packages and failed to deliver them to various destinations in Massachusetts.

After an investigation, Daigle was charged with theft by unauthorized taking, according to authorities.

She is scheduled to be arraigned on January 12, 2023.