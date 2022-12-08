Local

Woman Arrested for Theft After Failing to Deliver Packages

After an investigation, Daigle was charged with Theft by Unauthorized Taking, according to authorities.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Nashua Police arrested a woman on Wednesday after she picked up packages and failed to deliver them.

Police say 23-year-old Rebecca Daigle, from Fitchburg, Mass., who worked for Amazon as a driver, picked up a load of packages and failed to deliver them to various destinations in Massachusetts.

She is scheduled to be arraigned on January 12, 2023.

