Woman arrested for throwing bricks at Boston police cruisers

Christine Ann Oliveira, 46, of Cambridge, is now facing multiple charges

By Marc Fortier

A Cambridge, Massachusetts, woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly threw bricks at parked Boston police cruisers last week.

Boston police said they arrested 46-year-old Christine Ann Oliveira, of Cambridge, shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, on vandalism charges.

Police said the incident began when officers were made aware that a woman outside of the district station in downtown Boston was throwing unknown objects at parked police cruisers. As officers exited the station, they said they saw a woman holding a brick in her right hand. They ordered her to drop it, but she refused.

After multiple requests, the woman, later identified as Oliveira, dropped the brick and was placed in handcuffs. She became combative and kicked two officers, police said. Officers later found damage and smashed windows on two unmarked Boston police vehicles.

Oliveira was arrested and charged with malicious destruction of property over $1,200, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a police officer. She was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

No bail information was released by police.

