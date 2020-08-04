Woman Arrested in Connection With Fatal Stabbing Overnight in Roxbury

One woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood around midnight Tuesday.

Mary Fox, 38, of Boston, was arrested and charged with murder stemming from an incident near 1024 Massachusetts Ave. in Roxbury.

Police said they arrived at the scene around midnight, where they discovered an adult male victim suffering from a stab wound. He was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation.