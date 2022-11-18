Woman Arrested in Hit-and-Run That Injured Child in Everett, Police Say

A child was injured in a hit-and-run in Everett, Massachusetts, Friday morning, and a woman was arrested, police said.

Simonica Soares, 45, was charged with driving without a license, leaving the scene of an accident and driving while using a cellphone after the incident on Edith Street about 8 a.m., according to Everett police.

Police didn't share what happened in the crash. It wasn't immediately clear how badly they were hurt or how old they are.

The @everettpolicema have arrested a suspect in a hit and run of a child with personal injury that occurred on Edith St this morning at approx 8 am. Thank you to the witnesses who provided valuable information in this matter. — Chief Steve Mazzie (@ChiefMazzie) November 18, 2022

@everettpolicema have arrested and charged Simonica Soares 08/26/77 from Everett with Unlicensed Operation, Leaving the Scene of MV Accident causing Personal Injury & impeded operation (cell Phone) after this mornings hit & run of a child. — Chief Steve Mazzie (@ChiefMazzie) November 18, 2022

