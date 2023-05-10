Woman Arrested in Road Rage Stabbing Outside Newton Rink

A woman was arrested in a suspected road rage stabbing that left a man injured in Newton, Massachusetts, last week, police said.

Imani Abraham, 27, was arrested Wednesday, six days after a 32-year-old man from Quincy was stabbed in the leg in the parking lot outside the Daly ice rink, according to state police.

Investigators found Abraham followed the man to the rink from Interstate 93 in Dorchester, after their vehicles nearly collided on the highway. It's a roughly 10-mile drive from Dorchester to the rink along the Charles River in Newton.

When they reached the parking lot, Abraham got out and stabbed the man, then drove off, police said. The Dorchester resident has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

A woman got out of a car and stabbed a man at the Daly Rink in Newton during a road rage incident, according to Massachusetts State Police

Due in Newton District Court to face the charges Wednesday, it wasn't immediately clear if she had an attorney who could speak to her arrest.

The man was treated at a local hospital for the stab wound. Police have previously said he was there to play soccer at one of the fields at the sports complex.