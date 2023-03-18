Woman Assaults NH Trooper as She's Being Arrested for DUI on I-93: Police

A woman who was being arrested for allegedly driving under the influence early Saturday morning on Interstate 93 in Northfield, New Hampshire, allegedly assaulted a state police trooper during the process, authorities announced.

According to New Hampshire State Police, Vanessa Hall, of Laconia, NH, was driving through the Canterbury rest area without any lights illuminated and stopped her vehicle in the travel lane on the on-ramp returning to the highway around 2:10 a.m., prompting a trooper to conduct a traffic stop.

That trooper determined Hall was driving impaired. As the trooper tried to take Hall into custody, the 39-year-old resisted arrest and allegedly kicked the trooper in the hand, police said.

She was taken to the Merrimack County House of Corrections in Boscawen, NH, where she was bailed and released on her own personal recognizance.

Hall is due in Franklin District Court on April 10 on charges of driving under the influence, assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, lights required, and stopping, standing prohibited. It was not immediately clear if she had obtained an attorney.