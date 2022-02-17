Local

Winchester

Woman Attacked While Walking Dogs in Winchester

Police say the attack happened after a confrontation over the woman's dogs

By Thea DiGiammerino

Lights on a police car, Jan. 27, 2022.
NBC 10

A woman was attacked by a man while walking her dogs in Winchester, Mass. Wednesday afternoon, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Police said the 49-year-old woman was walking with her dogs near the land bridge at Spot Pond when she got into a confrontation with a man over her dogs. According to police, the man hit the woman at least once in the face.

The victim, who refused medical attention at the scene but said she would seek it on her own later, was helped out of the woods by a Good Samaritan, police said.

The man is described as being in his 40s or 50s, of average height and build, with salt-and-petter hair. He may have been jogging at the time.

An investigation is ongoing.

Check back for updates.

