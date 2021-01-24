Local

bernie sanders mittens

Woman Behind Bernie's Mittens Knitting More For a Good Cause

Jen Ellis, the woman behind the mittens, is putting three new pairs up for grabs in an effort to raise money for two local organizations in Vermont

By Katelyn Flint

If you were hoping to pick up a new pair of mittens -- and to follow in the footsteps of Bernie Sanders at the same time -- you are in luck.

A few new pairs are up for grabs, as two organizations in Vermont will be getting a much needed boost, thanks to these fuzzy accessories.

Jen Ellis, the woman behind the now famous mittens, appeared on MSNBC Sunday morning.

She spoke about how she found out the image of Sanders wearing her gloves was getting a ton of attention on Inauguration Day when she was flooded by messages from friends.

She says she is now putting three new pairs up for grabs in an effort to raise money for two local organizations in Vermont.

Ellis tweeted out the details on social media, saying one pair will benefit "Passion for Paws" a dog rescue in the state. Another pair will help support "Outright VT," an organization promoting equity and providing support for LGBTQ+ youth.

In just a matter of hours, bids were already coming in. Dana Kaplan, the Executive Director of Outright VT says they are thrilled.

“There is nothing sweeter than the symbolism of a pair of mittens that create warmth and a level of love,” he says. “They are homemade and unique and I think it’s a beautiful metaphor for LGBTQ youth in Vermont and across the country. I think we could all use a little levity and this meme moment is certainly significant.”

Ellis says the third pair of gloves will be auctioned off on eBay for her daughter's college fund.

This article tagged under:

bernie sanders mittensBernie Sanders
