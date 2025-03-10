Massachusetts

Body caught in fishing nets off Mass. coast appears to be woman buried at sea

An autopsy found that the woman's body had been embalmed, apparently in line with how someone would be buried at sea, according to the Suffolk District Attorney's Office

By Asher Klein

A file image of commercial fishing nets
Adobe

Authorities have released new details on the wrapped body that was caught by fishermen off the coast of Massachusetts last week.

The person's death is not considered suspicious, the Suffolk District Attorney's Office said Monday, and appears to be consistent with having been buried at sea.

The person was a woman in her 60s who had cancerous tumors. She is not likely to be identified but there were no indications of foul play, prosecutors said.

An autopsy found that the woman's body had been embalmed, apparently in line with how someone would be buried at sea. The investigation into the body has been closed.

The body was pulled up Thursday, prosecutors said. They began investigating Friday morning.

