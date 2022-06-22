Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
MANCHESTER

Woman Brought Back to NH to Face Murder Charge in Stabbing

Stephanie Beard is being charged for fatally stabbing 71-year-old John Glennon in Manchester, New Hampshire, on May 13

NBC 5 News

A woman was brought back to New Hampshire on Tuesday to face a second-degree murder charge in the death of a Manchester man.

Stephanie Beard, 34, was arrested in Boston last month. She waived her right to extradition proceedings.

She faces arraignment on Wednesday in the death of John Glennon, 71, who was stabbed in the head at his Manchester apartment on May 13. Authorities said Beard then stole Glennon's car.

The Boston Police Department arrested 34-year-old Stephanie Beard on Saturday. Authorities allege she fatally stabbed John Glennon on Friday in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Glennon's body was found later that morning inside his Franklin Street home, authorities have said. An autopsy completed the next day determined Glennon was killed by multiple sharp force injuries in a homicide.

It was not immediately known if Beard had an attorney.

More on this story

New Hampshire May 14

Woman on the Run After Fatally Stabbing 71-Year-Old Man in the Head: AG

stabbing May 16

New Details in Boston Arrest of Woman Suspected of Stabbing NH Man to Death

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MANCHESTERNew Hampshirestabbingstephanie beardsecond-degree murder
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us