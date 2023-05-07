Local

Townsend

Woman Charged After Crashing Into Building, Fleeing Scene

Deborah Gyles, 61, of Townsend, is charged with operating under the influence of drugs, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and driving an unregistered motor vehicle

By Marc Fortier

Townsend Police

A Massachusetts woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly crashed her vehicle into a building on Sunday afternoon and then fled the scene.

Deborah Gyles, 61, of Townsend, is charged with operating under the influence of drugs, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and driving an unregistered motor vehicle. She will be arraigned in Ayer District Court on Monday.

Townsend police said they received a call at 3:20 p.m. Sunday that a vehicle had struck a commercial building at 220 Main St., and that the vehicle involved fled the scene.

Following an investigation, police were able to located the vehicle involved at Gyles' residence, and she was taken into custody.

The damaged building contains multiple stores, but the damage to the building was sustained to a vacant portion, according to police.

