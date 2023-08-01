Woman charged in Bridgewater hit-and-run crash that injured pedestrian in wheelchair

A pedestrian in a wheelchair was injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning in Bridgewater, Massachusetts, and now a woman is facing several charges, police announced.

Police say Bonnie Bowes, 61, of Bridgewater, has been arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury, OUI-drugs causing serious bodily injury, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of property damage and marked lanes violation.

The Bridgewater Police Department received multiple 911 calls around 9:43 a.m. reporting that a pedestrian in a wheelchair had been struck by a vehicle in the area of 241 Main Street. Responding officers found an injured man laying on the grass between the roadway and sidewalk with a damaged wheelchair.

The victim, identified only as a 75-year-old Bridgewater man, was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police investigating the crash learned a maroon SUV or crossover type of vehicle hit the man and then left the scene, traveling westbound toward West Bridgewater.

The West Bridgewater Police Department was notified and their officers later found a vehicle that had damage consistent with the crash, pulling it over at the intersection of North Main and Matfield streets.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, identified as Bowes, was taken into custody by Bridgewater police at the scene. She'll be arraigned in Brockton District Court at a later date. It wasn't immediately clear if she had obtained an attorney.

Tuesday's crash remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information or camera footage from the area is asked contact Officer Gino Sergio or Det. Jacob Poulin at 508-697-6118.