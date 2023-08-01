Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Woman charged in Bridgewater hit-and-run crash that injured pedestrian in wheelchair

Bonnie Bowes, 61, of Bridgewater, is facing several charges including leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury and OUI-drugs causing serious bodily injury.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Modern LED light bar on police cruiser flashing red and blue emergency lights.
Getty Images (File)

A pedestrian in a wheelchair was injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning in Bridgewater, Massachusetts, and now a woman is facing several charges, police announced.

Police say Bonnie Bowes, 61, of Bridgewater, has been arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury, OUI-drugs causing serious bodily injury, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of property damage and marked lanes violation.

The Bridgewater Police Department received multiple 911 calls around 9:43 a.m. reporting that a pedestrian in a wheelchair had been struck by a vehicle in the area of 241 Main Street. Responding officers found an injured man laying on the grass between the roadway and sidewalk with a damaged wheelchair.

The victim, identified only as a 75-year-old Bridgewater man, was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Police investigating the crash learned a maroon SUV or crossover type of vehicle hit the man and then left the scene, traveling westbound toward West Bridgewater.

The West Bridgewater Police Department was notified and their officers later found a vehicle that had damage consistent with the crash, pulling it over at the intersection of North Main and Matfield streets.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, identified as Bowes, was taken into custody by Bridgewater police at the scene. She'll be arraigned in Brockton District Court at a later date. It wasn't immediately clear if she had obtained an attorney.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Boston 1 hour ago

Person injured in Jamaica Plain shooting Tuesday night

Maynard 2 hours ago

Multiple car break-ins reported in Maynard

Tuesday's crash remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information or camera footage from the area is asked contact Officer Gino Sergio or Det. Jacob Poulin at 508-697-6118.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsBRIDGEWATER
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us