Woman charged in deadly 4-vehicle crash in Dracut

A New Hampshire woman is facing a series of charges in a four-vehicle crash that killed one person and injured eight others Saturday in Dracut, Massachusetts.

The Middlesex County District Attorney's Office says 36-year-old Maria Martorell of Manchester was arraigned Wednesday at a Boston hospital.

Police responded around 9 p.m. Saturday to the crash on Merrimack Avenue. One woman, 82-year-old Maria Rivera Mercado, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prosecutors say Mercado was a passenger in the Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Martorell.

Investigators found Martorell's vehicle drifted over the yellow line and hit multiple vehicles, also causing other vehicles to crash into each other.

The district attorney's office said police reported that Martorell smelled of alcohol and showed signs of impairment.

Martorell is charged with negligent operation while under the influence, operating under the influence, operating under the influence causing child endangerment, negligent operation and a marked lanes violation.