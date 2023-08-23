Woman charged in deadly crash that killed motorcyclist in western Mass.

A woman has been charged with motor vehicle homicide over a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Charlemont, Massachusetts, in April, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Melissa Repka, a 38-year-old from North Adams, was driving a rented SUV when she attempted a U-turn on Route 2, killing Gregory Herzig, 66, from Colrain, according to the Northwest District Attorney's Office.

Repka appeared in Greenfield District Court Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to charges of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation and failure to yield, prosecutors said.

State police determined that Repka was at fault in the crash.

She is due back in court Nov. 15, and a judge ordered her not to drive during the case, according to the prosecution.

Authorities said at the time of the crash that Herzig was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a Jeep that was turning back into the road after pulling over.