Woman Charged in Hit-and-Run Crash That Injured 4-Year-Old

A Massachusetts woman is facing charges after allegedly hitting a 4-year-old with her vehicle last week in North Reading and fleeing.

The North Reading Police Department said Tuesday that a 39-year-old Andover woman, whose name was not released, would be summoned to Woburn District Court.

The crash happened Wednesday morning, with police responding to Lakeside Boulevard around 7:40 a.m. Police said the driver hit the young child, who was in a wagon being pulled by a parent.

The victim was treated and released from an area hospital.

The woman is being charged with negligent operation and leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury.