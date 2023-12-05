Woman charged in Kowloon brawl appears in court

A woman charged in connection to a viral brawl inside the Kowloon restaurant last month faced a judge on Tuesday.

Police in Saugus, Massachusetts, said 32-year-old Rosaria Sophia McCauley of North Reading turned herself in and answered to two counts of assault and battery.

In court, prosecutors said she hit two men in the face with a glass bottle after one of them allegedly bumped into her boyfriend. Some of the incident was caught on camera.

Four people have been charged in a Thanksgiving eve brawl at famed Saugus restaurant Kowloon, including two 19-year-olds facing counts of underage drinking.

"The defendant created an incredibly dangerous situation. This was a crowded night at the Kowloon, the night before Thanksgiving. Things obviously got out of hand," Assistant District Attorney Kevin Hennessey said.

McCauley's defense attorney told the judge that the video does not show how the fight started. He argued the group came after his client first. He also said the Kowloon should take some responsibility, since the men she's accused of hitting are only 19 years old and should not have been allowed to drink in the first place.

"Not only do they have a case against these co-defendants. They also have a case against the bar," attorney Todd Siegal said.

Three others, including McCauley's boyfriend, are also charged in connection to the fight.

McCauley was released on her own recognizance and is due back in court next month.