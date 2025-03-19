Martha's Vineyard woman who left child in car charged with assault, endangerment

A Martha's Vineyard woman is facing assault and child endangerment charges after leaving a child in a vehicle, according to the Cape and Islands District Attorney.

Aimee Cotton, 40, was charged with assault and battery on a child with injury and reckless endangerment after the 3-year-old child was found unresponsive.

The DA did not release any information on the child's current condition.

She was arraigned Friday in Edgartown District Court and released on a $2,800 bail, with conditions.

No other details were immediately available.