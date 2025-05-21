Woman charged with drunken driving after leading police on dangerous high-speed chase

A New Hampshire woman is facing drunken driving and other charges after leading police on a high-speed chase through two communities on Tuesday night.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, someone called 911 to report that someone was driving erratically and at a high rate of speed on Lowell Road in Hudson and had almost struck several vehicles.

Hudson police responded, and officers observed a gray Volkswagen Tiguan in the area of Lowell Road at Executive Drive and attempted to stop it. The SUV failed to stop, continuing north on Lowell Road, passing several vehicles in a no passing zone.

The vehicle then came to a stop in traffic on Lowell Road in the area of Nottingham Square, but when an officer tried to make contact with the driver, the vehicle fled north on Lowell Road at high rate of speed.

The vehicle then continued on Lowell Road, traveling into oncoming traffic and passing other vehicles at a high rate of speed. In the area of Lowell Road and Central Street, the SUV struck another vehicle and then continued west on Central Street, crossing the Veteran's Bridge into Nashua.

The SUV kept driving through Nashua before finally coming to a stop in the parking lot of Bishop Guertin High School.

The driver, identified as 44-year-old Brooke Pfaff, of Nashua, was taken into custody with assistance from Nashua police.

Pfaff is charged with four counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, conduct after an accident, disobeying an officer and aggravated driving while intoxicated. She was held on preventative detention and scheduled for arraignment on Wednesday.

Anyone who observed the vehicle driving on Lowell Road is being asked to contact Hudson Police Capt. David Cayot at 603-816-2249.