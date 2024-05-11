New Hampshire

Woman charged with impaired driving after crash on I-93 in New Hampshire

The driver, identified as 28-year-old Amanda B. Webber was airlifted to Concord Hospital to treat her non life-threatening injuries, according to police.

A woman has been charged with impaired driving after a single-car crash that closed a section of I-93 in New Hampshire temporarily early Saturday morning.

New Hampshire State Police say they responded to a notification and reports of a crash in the New Hampton area at about 2:15 a.m.

Authorities say officers found a Jeep Renegade that that had gone off the left side of the interstate, just before the Exit 23 offramp. It was determined the Jeep struck and embankment and had rolled multiple times.

Police say indicators of impairment were found and Webber was charged with driving under the influence.

Authorities shut down I-93 for 30 minutes but it has since been reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

New Hampshire
