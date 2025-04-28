Woman charged with involuntary manslaughter in deadly Vermont shooting last week

A woman is facing a slew of charges in the fatal shooting of a man in Barre, Vermont, on Thursday, police said.

Franklin Driscoll, a 45-year-old from Barre, was shot in the stomach about 5:25 p.m. on Thursday at a home on Main Street and died hours later, after being rushed to the University of Vermont Medical Center, state police said.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Donna Robinson, a 43-year-old from Washington, Vermont, was arrested on Friday, police said at the time, though initially on charges that didn't involved the man's death -- they referred to the death only as suspicious.

But on Monday, ahead of Robinson's appearance in Vermont Superior Court, police announced that she was being charged with involuntary manslaughter by the Washington County State's Attorney's Office, along with charges of burglary, assault, firearm possession by a prohibited person and reckless endangerment.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

It wasn't immediately clear if Robinson had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

Police haven't outlined what they suspect happened, but have noted that Driscoll and Robinson are believed to know each other. Anyone with information that can help the investigation was asked to call police at 802-229-9191 or submit an anonymous tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.