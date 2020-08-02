Local

Great Barrington

Woman Charged With Stealing From Town Faces October Trial

The trial of a former town treasurer's office employee charged with stealing more than $100,000 from the community is tentatively scheduled for October.

a gavel
Getty Images

Deborah Ball, 64, allegedly stole more than $100,000 in property and excise taxes paid in cash from 2015 to 2018 while working as assistant treasurer/collector in Great Barrington, The Berkshire Eagle reports.

She has pleaded not guilty to larceny and embezzlement charges and is free on personal recognizance. She was fired in March 2019. Her attorney has not commented.

She allegedly stole taxpayer money through a Ponzi scheme in which she would hide cash shortfalls by applying other tax payments made by check, according to investigators.

Whether her trial in Berkshire Superior Court starts in October depends on several factors, including a backup of cases due to COVID-19 and the availability of jurors, court officials said.

This article tagged under:

Great BarringtonMassachusettsdeborah ball
