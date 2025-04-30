West Roxbury

Woman choking in car saved by Mass. State Police troopers

“Acting quickly and administering Heimlich maneuver and abdominal thrusts definitely made a difference between life or death at that point,” one of the troopers said

By Darren Botelho

Massachusetts state troopers Awan Freeman and Ryan Welsh

Two Massachusetts state troopers are being credited for saving the life of a woman who this week was choking while eating in her car on the side of the road in Boston.

Troopers Awan Freeman and Ryan Welsh were on VFW Parkway in West Roxbury near Millennium Park on Monday around 8 a.m. They were flagged down about a woman choking on chicken in a car.

One trooper gave the woman the Heimlich maneuver while the other called for an ambulance, they recalled.

The chicken was eventually dislodged.

“Acting quickly and administering Heimlich maneuver and abdominal thrusts definitely made a difference between life or death at that point,” Freeman said.

We were told the woman was evaluated on scene and decided she was OK to leave.

