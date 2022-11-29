Local

Needham High School

Woman Convicted in 2018 Needham Crash That Killed Teenage Best Friends

Adrienne Garrido and Talia Newfield, Needham High School juniors who were best friends, were killed after being hit by two vehicles on Feb. 10, 2018

By Asher Klein

One of the two drivers charged in a crash that killed two Massachusetts high school juniors in 2018 has been convicted, prosecutors said.

The deaths of best friends Adrienne Garrido and Talia Newfield after the Feb. 10, 2018, crash devastated the Needham High School. They were hit by cars while walking near the school, prosecutors said. Newfield, 16, died at a hospital shortly after the crash, while Garrido, 17, died at a Boston hospital the next evening.

Dania Antoine-Guiteau, of Wellesley, was found guilty Monday in Norfolk Superior Court of motor vehicle homicide, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office. The 56-year-old was acquitted of another charge, manslaughter.

She'd been behind the wheel of a gray Nissan Sentra; Robert Berry was driving a red Cadillac that was also involved in the crash, authorities have said. Both were indicted by a grand jury months after the crash.

A grand jury has indicted two people in connection with a crash that killed two Massachusetts teens in February, officials announced Tuesday.

Berry is due in court in February to face motor vehicle homicide and aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charges, MassLive reported.

