Woman critically injured in Maine shooting, suspect charged with attempted murder

A woman was critically injured in a shooting in Farmington, Maine, on Tuesday, and police say the suspect is facing an attempted murder charge.
Shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday, emergency officials received a 911 call reporting that a person had been shot and wounded inside a residence at Fairbanks Road. The caller said the suspect had left the residence on foot.
Farmington police and deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff's Department responded and found the victim, a 29-year-old woman, suffering from a serious injury to her face. She was taken by ambulance to Maine Health Franklin Hospital, where she was then transferred to a medical helicopter for transport to Maine Medical Center in Portland. Police said she remains in critical condition.
The suspect, 26-year-old Gunthar Swan, of Farmington, was located a short distance from the residence and detained by a sheriff's detective. He was arrested and charged with attempted murder and domestic violence elevated aggravated assault.
Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated domestic violence altercation. No further details were released.