Woman critically injured in Maine shooting, suspect charged with attempted murder

A woman was critically injured in a shooting in Farmington, Maine, on Tuesday, and police say the suspect is facing an attempted murder charge.

Shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday, emergency officials received a 911 call reporting that a person had been shot and wounded inside a residence at Fairbanks Road. The caller said the suspect had left the residence on foot.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Farmington police and deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff's Department responded and found the victim, a 29-year-old woman, suffering from a serious injury to her face. She was taken by ambulance to Maine Health Franklin Hospital, where she was then transferred to a medical helicopter for transport to Maine Medical Center in Portland. Police said she remains in critical condition.

The suspect, 26-year-old Gunthar Swan, of Farmington, was located a short distance from the residence and detained by a sheriff's detective. He was arrested and charged with attempted murder and domestic violence elevated aggravated assault.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated domestic violence altercation. No further details were released.