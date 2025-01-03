New Hampshire

Woman critically injured in shooting in Manchester, NH; suspect turns himself in

Francisco Garcia, 33, of Manchester, is charged with attempted second degree murder, first degree assault and reckless conduct

By Marc Fortier

A police cruiser in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Manchester Police

A gunman wanted for shooting a woman in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Thursday turned himself in to police and is now facing attempted second degree murder and other charges.

Manchester police said they responded to the area of Central and Maple streets around 6:30 p.m. Thursday for a reported shooting. Arriving officers located a group of people yelling for help outside of a Central Street address.

Inside the building, officers found a 55-year-old woman suffering from a serious gunshot wound to the arm. They said she was bleeding heavily and was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No update on her condition was immediately available Friday.

Police said they learned that the suspect was known to the victim and had also shot at another person before leaving the area.

A short time later, 33-year-old Francisco Garcia, of Manchester, showed up at the Manchester Police Department and turned himself in. He was charged with attempted second degree murder, first degree assault and reckless conduct. He also had two active warrants out for his arrest.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Manchester District Court.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
