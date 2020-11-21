Local

Raynham

Woman Crossing Street Seriously Injured in Raynham Crash, Airlifted to Hospital

By Staff Reports

A woman was seriously injured Saturday evening while crossing a street in Raynham, Massachusetts, according to police.

The Raynham Police and Fire Departments responded to a report of a pedestrian crash in the area of Route 44 near Lowe's shortly after 4:30 p.m. They found the woman had suffered serious, life-threatening injuries.

She was transported to Rhode Island Hospital via helicopter.

Police believe the woman was hit by a black Cadillac Escalade traveling east on Route 44 as she was trying to cross the road.

The driver, a 56-year-old Bridgewater man, was not injured in the crash. He remained on scene, according to police.

No charges have been filed and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Raynham Police Department at 508-824-2716.

