Woman dead after car crash in New Hampshire

A woman is dead after a single car crash in Lincoln, New Hampshire on Thursday evening.

Police say they responded to a report of a crash on Interstate 93 North at around 6:39 p.m.

According to authorities, the 2011 Nissan Rogue, operated by 74-year-old Janet E. Carroll of Tamworth, New Hampshire, was on its roof, located in a ditch at mile marker 107.4.

The SUV was traveling on I-93 and when it continued on the shoulder, it struck a ditch and it made it roll over onto its roof, according to police.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Carroll was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.