Woman dead after pedestrian crash in Chelsea

Police say a woman was killed after a crash around 7:15 last night on Second Street.

By Mary Markos

A woman was killed in a pedestrian crash Friday evening in Chelsea, Massachusetts.

Officers tried to save the woman as soon as they got there, but unfortunately she succumbed to her injuries.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Authorities are withholding her identity until her family can be notified. The car was towed away.

“It’s kind of really bizarre. I don’t even know how that would happen.” said Reginald Watkins, who witnessed the aftermath.

Massachusetts State Police and Chelsea Police are still investigating the incident.

