Woman dead after shooting in Dorchester: police

Boston Police say they responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 36 Edson Street at around 11:17 p.m.

A woman is dead after a shooting in the Dorchester neighborhood in Boston late Friday Night.

Authorities say the victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

There have been no arrests made yet, police say.

The incident is under investigation.

