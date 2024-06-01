Woman dead after shooting in Dorchester: police

A woman is dead after a shooting in the Dorchester neighborhood in Boston late Friday Night.

Boston Police say they responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 36 Edson Street at around 11:17 p.m.

Authorities say the victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

There have been no arrests made yet, police say.

The incident is under investigation.