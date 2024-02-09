Massachusetts

Woman dead in 2-vehicle crash in Middleborough

Footage from the scene on Route 28 showed a UPS truck and SUV that had collided head-on and caught fire

By Asher Klein

The aftermath of a fiery car crash involving a UPS truck and SUV in Middleborough, Massachusetts, on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, that left a woman dead.

A woman died in a crash on Massachusetts Route 28 in Middleborough Friday, authorities said.

The crash closed the road, also Wareham Street, between Cushman and Rocky Gutter streets, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

The woman's death in the two-vehicle crash remained under investigation, by state and local police, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office.

Footage from the scene showed a UPS truck and SUV that had collided head-on. Both were badly charred from a fire.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

