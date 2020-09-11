Woman Dead in Attleboro Double Stabbing, Police Say

Editors' note: The Attleboro Police Department initially said three people had been stabbed, but it later said there were two victims.

Two women were stabbed Friday in Attleboro, Massachusetts, and one of the victims has died.

The victims, both in their 20s, were stabbed on Leroy Street. Investigators say it was a chaotic scene when they arrived.

"One of the victims ran from the scene and approached the Attleboro police officer who happened to be working a detail adjacent to the home," said Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney.

The scene was so confusing, with many people on the street, that officers initially thought three people had been stabbed.

"There was a bunch of officers out here, some of them with guns," said neighbor Anthony Pinkham. "I ran behind the house."

Police say there were good Samaritans who tried to help the victims before paramedics arrived.

The double stabbing took place on the grounds of a multi-unit building, but investigators haven't said if it happened inside an apartment or outside the building.

"It's concerning," said neighbor Devin Canning. "I live next door. It gives you an eerie feeling, it's kind of uncomfortable."

One of the victims, identified as 28-year-old Kimberly Duphily, has now died from her injuries.

A person of interest has been identified in the case, and police are calling the case a homicide investigation.

All of the people involved in the incident knew each other, and there is no threat to the neighborhood, investigators said.

"We have several witnesses we're interviewing that observed the incidents as they transpired," said Heagney.

The other woman who was stabbed has serious injuries.

So far, police have not revealed what the motive for the crime may have been.